SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:XHS)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock remained flat at $$63.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

