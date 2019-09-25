SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 7.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 201.6% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

SPY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,578,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.15. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

