SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5242 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

MMTM traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $128.09. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66.

