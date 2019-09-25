SPDR Global Dow ETF (DGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7063 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGT remained flat at $$83.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

