SPDR Global Dow ETF (DGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7063 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA DGT remained flat at $$83.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81.
About SPDR Global Dow ETF
