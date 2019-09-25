South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 113000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 target price on shares of South Star Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

South Star Mining (CVE:STS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About South Star Mining (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

