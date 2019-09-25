SounDAC (XSD) Trading Down 45.5% This Week

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a market cap of $202,510.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034050 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000930 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002915 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

