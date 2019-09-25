Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after buying an additional 75,501,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after buying an additional 196,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,117,000 after buying an additional 281,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,988,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $274.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,592. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

