Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after buying an additional 688,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,098,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,530,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

