Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,301,580 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. 4,208,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

