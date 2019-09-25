Smith Moore & CO. Buys 1,577 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

NEE stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,551. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.13. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $229.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,576 shares of company stock valued at $24,536,914 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

