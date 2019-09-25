Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes $69,000 Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 683.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,134,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $154,833.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $99,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE NX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.73 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

