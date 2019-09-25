Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 4,700 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.20. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

