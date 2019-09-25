Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 264,110 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,110 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 84.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 138,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 43.4% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,728.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Shares of ETFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. 315,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,853. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

