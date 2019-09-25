SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

SkyWest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SkyWest has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SkyWest to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

SkyWest stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $332,429.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,022,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

