Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.44.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

