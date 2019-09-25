Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.12, 136,548 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 450,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.