Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.80. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after buying an additional 1,327,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,691,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 593,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after buying an additional 525,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 904.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

