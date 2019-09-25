Security National Trust Co. Trims Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 95.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,476,000 after buying an additional 1,392,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 73.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,836 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $14,487,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 120.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 374,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 204,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. 25,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,410. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.