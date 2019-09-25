Security National Trust Co. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LHCG traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.
LHCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
