Security National Trust Co. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

