Security National Trust Co. Decreases Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.55. 515,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,272 shares of company stock worth $7,197,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.