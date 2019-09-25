SDI (ASX:SDI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), 325,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The company has a market cap of $89.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.84.

SDI Company Profile (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

