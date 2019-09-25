Scroll Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Scroll token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00188485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.01037091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00086973 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

