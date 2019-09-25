Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,537 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.