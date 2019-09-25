Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,624. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23.

