Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 55,408 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,408 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $64,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $696,550.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,292 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. 44,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

