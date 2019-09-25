Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 37,461 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,461 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.72% of United Community Banks worth $61,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 186.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $81,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. 6,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

