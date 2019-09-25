Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,026 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $71,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 2,869,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

