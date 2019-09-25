Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,981,779 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981,779 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.21% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $67,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 843,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

