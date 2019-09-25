Schroder Investment Management Group Has $57.59 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.43% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $57,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 815.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

