Schroder Investment Management Group Has $52.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,553 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $52,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.68. 65,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

