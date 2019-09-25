SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.26

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.26 and traded as high as $107.74. SAP shares last traded at $106.70, with a volume of 1,812,134 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.43 ($142.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.26. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

