Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,500 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.6% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CAR stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 26,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,979. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

