Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,519 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of A10 Networks worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in A10 Networks by 27,032.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $108,134.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,932. A10 Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $542.81 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

