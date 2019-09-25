Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 163,406 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $394,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 38,168 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $4,203,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,666.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 over the last ninety days. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

SMG traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.51. 12,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,270. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.53%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

