Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,295 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kforce worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Kforce stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,333. The company has a market capitalization of $823.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.23. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,428 shares of company stock worth $309,583 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.