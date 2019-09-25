Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,863 First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of First Savings Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.37.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

