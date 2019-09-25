Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 126.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 186.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 109,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. SpartanNash Co has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

