Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $599,000 Stock Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rocky Brands by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Rocky Brands by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Finn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $59,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,681.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $75,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $151,185. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. 779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,862. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Rocky Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

