Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $531,000 Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 521.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 106,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESLT. ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of ESLT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.15. 514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $166.52.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

