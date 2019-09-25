Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 77.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,593 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 133.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 5,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,809. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that St. Joe Co will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

