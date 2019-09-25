ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) vs. Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Head to Head Contrast

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ROHM CO LTD/ADR alerts:

0.1% of ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ROHM CO LTD/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ROHM CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sino Biopharmaceutical does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ROHM CO LTD/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM CO LTD/ADR $3.60 billion 2.25 $408.97 million N/A N/A Sino Biopharmaceutical $2.04 billion 8.09 N/A N/A N/A

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares ROHM CO LTD/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM CO LTD/ADR 11.38% 6.46% 5.70% Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ROHM CO LTD/ADR beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROHM CO LTD/ADR

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes; and modules comprising printheads, optical and power modules, and wireless communication and battery-less radio modules. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors and tantalum capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, and optical sensors; and Intel chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules. The company's principal products also include Analgesic medicines, such as Kaifen injections and Zepusi Flurbiprofen Cataplasms; Orthopedic medicines, which comprise New Ossified Triol capsules and Jiuli tablets; anti-infectious medicines, including Tiance injections and Tianjie tablets; parenteral nutritious medicines, such as Xinhaineng and Fenghaineng fructose injections; respiratory system medicines, including Tianqingsule inhalation powder and Chia Tai Suke tablets; and anorectal medicines comprising Aisuping injections and Getai tablets. In addition, it develops medicines for liver, tumor, cardio-cerebral, analgesia, respiratory system, and orthopedic diseases; engages in the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; provides medical management consultancy services; and manufactures, sells, and distributes health food products, as well as is involved in optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products. Further, the company provides research and development, medical technology development, and outpatient and surgical procedure services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.