Robotina 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113,379.00 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $113,379.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Robotina

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,425,133 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

