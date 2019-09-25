Riversedge Advisors LLC Makes New $748,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $798,000. Farmers National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 121.0% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.03. The company had a trading volume of 214,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

