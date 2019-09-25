Riversedge Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.61. 355,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.9558 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

