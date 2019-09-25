Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

