River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $17.19 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,190,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,247.84.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $26.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,768.33. 3,217,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $874.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,797.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,845.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

