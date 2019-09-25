Richard D. /Co/ Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard D. /Co/ Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 300 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $11,955.00.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,421. The company has a market capitalization of $373.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 73,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth $202,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

