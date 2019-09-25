RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,335 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.02. 4,442,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $305.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

