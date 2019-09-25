RFG Advisory LLC Sells 379,725 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,725 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 678.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,133,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,912 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,335 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198,207.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,141 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,429,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. 581,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,294. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

