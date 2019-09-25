RFG Advisory LLC Sells 16,271 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,765,358. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

